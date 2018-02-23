Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

It's a terrifying moment. Someone collapses in front of you. Do you know what to do? Now people can learn to save a life in five minutes.

Less than eight percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital survive. This man beat those chilling odds.

Marivaldo Soares says, "The last words I said was "wow" and then I immediately fell on the table."

Soares is lucky to be alive. Three of his colleagues knew how to perform CPR until the paramedics arrived and took over.

Soares adds, "CPR really saved my life. It's amazing."

CPR can double or even triple a victims chance of survival. Yet less than 32 percent of victims receive CPR from a bystander. Breathing into a strangers mouth may be the problem. Now, the American Heart Association supports simple, hands only, CPR.

Lasonia Landry, Executive Director of the American Heart Association says, "Hands only CPR is just as effective as traditional CPR and it's a little bit faster to learn and it's easier to retain."

Training kiosks are being placed in crowd-heavy areas like convention centers and airports.

Landry continues, "It takes about five minutes from watching the video, practicing the compressions, and taking the test."

That's faster than waiting for an ambulance in an emergency. The average wait time for EMS can be eight to fourteen minutes. CPR in that time is the difference in life and death for thousands.

The kiosk breaks it down into three components; instruction, practice, and the final testing phase.

Landry says, "If we can show and we can teach more people hands on CPR, then we are creating a whole new generation of life savers. And saving the lives of our loved ones, as four out of five cardiac arrests happen at home."

A new survey found slightly half of americans say they know CPR, but only one in six know the recommended technique consists of just chest compressions.

Currently, these training kiosks can only be found at a few locations.

