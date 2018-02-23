AARP offers free tax help and volunteer opportunities throughout U.P.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

UPPER PENINSULA -- For the past 20 years, AARP has offered free tax aid in different locations throughout the U.P.

Last year, they helped file nearly 400 returns in the Marquette and Gwinn areas alone - completely free of charge for low to moderate income families.

Volunteers are expecting even more people to utilize the service this year.

Richard Brich, a local coordinator for AARP, explained, "It's growing by leaps and bounds each year. We find this year that we're very short on volunteers. If anyone wants to get involved, there's more than just preparing the taxes. If somebody has a technical bent, they can function in a technical role. If they are good with administration, they can get involved with that..."

The AARP tax help offices in Newberry, Munising, Gwinn, Marquette are all in need of volunteers, and risk being shut down if they don't get more.

Services are offered by appointment only. You must bring a photo ID, Social Security card, and all tax forms with you.

If you're interested in volunteering in the Marquette area, call the Senior Center in Marquette. You can also click here to register online.