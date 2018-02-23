Bay College holds "College 101" event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESCANABA -- Bay College and the Delta County College Access Network are hosting informative events for high school juniors and their parents to get a kick-start on their upcoming college adventure.

“College 101: Juniors, Gear Up!” will be held on Wednesday, February 28th during the school day for juniors. Parents are invited that evening from 6- 8 p.m. at the Besse Theater for an important night of learning about the “whats,” “whys,” and “hows” of the college admission process.

Sessions offered are designed to be applicable to students’ higher education goals with the aim of inspiring students to proactively develop a post-secondary plan and encourage them in the pursuit of those plans.

Some topics to be covered include: the college application and acceptance process, financing college, athletics at the college level, understanding college lingo, transferring college credit, why Dual Enrollment is beneficial to students, and the importance of standardized test scores.

“Last year we held our first College 101 event with over 70 students in attendance. Every one of those students indicated that the event met or exceeded their expectations and that they would recommend the next year’s junior class attend,” Jessica LaMarch, Director of Admissions, noted.

RSVPs for the parent session are requested, but not required. To RSVP, call Bay College Admissions at (906)217-4010 or by indicating attendance through Bay College Admissions Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/BayAdmissions.

Students who have not yet registered to attend this event are welcome to contact Jessica LaMarch to reserve their spot at Jessica.LaMarch@baycollege.edu or 906-217-4086.