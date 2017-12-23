Board vacancy announced

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GWINN -- Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education Trustee, Roger Stein, resigned from his position effective December 19 due to personal needs of an increased work load at his place of employment.

The Board now has thirty (30) days to fill this vacancy. The person appointed to the open seat will serve on the Board until December 31, 2018.

Those interested in filling the vacant seat should submit a letter of interest to Ashley Jenema, Board of Education President, 50 West M-35, Gwinn, MI 49841.

The deadline for letters of interest will be 4:00 pm on Friday, January 5, 2018.