Board vacancy announced

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 09:21 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 09:21 PM EST

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

GWINN -- Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education Trustee, Roger Stein, resigned from his position effective December 19 due to personal needs of an increased work load at his place of employment.

The Board now has thirty (30) days to fill this vacancy. The person appointed to the open seat will serve on the Board until December 31, 2018.

Those interested in filling the vacant seat should submit a letter of interest to Ashley Jenema, Board of Education President, 50 West M-35, Gwinn, MI 49841.

The deadline for letters of interest will be 4:00 pm on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • WJMN Pro Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WJMN Pro Football Challenge

  • Manistique MI Matters

    Manistique MI Matters

  • Local 3 Big Buck Giveaway
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 3 Big Buck Giveaway

  • Eye On The Storm
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eye On The Storm

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected