Christmas toy distribution held at Salvation Army of Marquette

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE - An abundance of toys were on display at the Marquette County Salvation Army, ready to be distributed.

Families were able to pick-up toys for their children ahead of Christmas Day. Toys were either donated or purchased through funds raised by the Salvation Army.

"We have four families arriving every fifteen minutes and so we disperse that throughout the day," said Captain Doug Winters, Salvation Army of Marquette County. "We refresh the tables with new toys as the day goes on to give the parents a chance to shop for their kids. They're able to pick the toy that they know their kid is going to want to receive at Christmas."

For those families that couldn't make today's drive, there will be a make-up tomorrow. The make-up drive runs from 9 to noon at the Salvation Army of Marquette and Ishpeming.