FORSYTH TOWNSHIP -- Forsyth Township in between Gwinn and Little Lake is where you'll find it.

Dale Weingartner is the creator of Dale's Light Show. He says, "It's just been an interest all my life."

The address is 950 East Girl Scout Lane. However, once you're close signs and lit-up candy canes will help get you there.

Dale says, "I have 96 separate circuits of lights. some circuits have maybe 5, 10, 15 or 20 strings of lights on them. Some have one light bulb."

The show is usually different every year.

Dale ays, "This year it took a little over 70 hours to set it up."

Plus, another 40 hours to synchronize the lights to music.

Dale adds, "Just in the past couple years I've switched over to almost all led lights."

You can check it out every night from 5:30 to 11. If you're lucky you can watch it from the spot designated for the best view.

Dale says, "The whole show is automated. When they drive in as long as they tune into the radio station with the sign that's stated out on the road or there's one here when you drive in the show turns on automatically."

It lasts about six minutes but repeats if someone stays.

There's even a spot for people to leave a donation. You just drop your money off inside a nearby candy cane.

Dale's Light Show runs through January first.

Each year he takes most of the lights down in spring and starts putting them back up again in October.

Dale says, "I enjoy Christmas. I enjoy colored lights and I know other people do too. It's just a fun thing to do to make other people have a little joy in Christmas."

For more information you can look for Dale's Light Show on Facebook.


