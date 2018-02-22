Finlandia evening QuickBooks course starts March 13, open to community

HANCOCK - The Finlandia University International School of Business is offering a one-credit course titled BUS206 Accounting Software for Small Business on Tuesday evenings beginning March 13 from 6:10 – 7:40 p.m. The course is open to community members for $75.

The course is designed for both accountants and non-accountants who would like to learn to use QuickBooks – the popular accounting software. No prerequisite courses are required. The class meets in Finlandia’s Maki Library Computer Lab. A certificate of achievement will be awarded upon successful completion.

The class meets each Tuesday evening for seven weeks from March 13 – April 24. The last day to register is March 2.

For more information and to register, contact Finlandia University Admissions at (906) 487-7208 or admissions@finlandia.edu. Interested individuals may also find out more information about the course by contacting the International School of Business at business@finlandia.edu or by calling (906) 487-7371.

