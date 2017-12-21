Free community dinner offered at Ishpeming Elks Lodge on Christmas day

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE COUNTY-- If you are looking for a place to go for dinner this Christmas, the Ishpeming Elks Lodge will be hosting their annual community Christmas dinner from 11:30 to 2 on Christmas Day.

From holiday ham, to potatoes and desserts, the dinner is free to anyone in the community, and has been for the past 10 years.

Dawn Lambert, the Ishpeming Elks Lodge Event Coordinator, explained, "People just appreciate a place to go. Or if you have deliveries, they appreciate having a warm meal delivered on Christmas day. Christmas isn't about how much money I've spent, or how many gifts I'm buying, or how many gifts I might receive. It's about being there for other people. Christmas is about community, friendship, and fellowhship."

Last year, 475 meals were served - plus, 232 deliveries were made across western Marquette County.

They ask that you RSVP in advance by dialing 906-486-6890.

