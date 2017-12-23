Gladstone Community Christmas Dinner

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from last year. Courtesy: Radio Results Network

GLADSTONE -- Preparations are under way for the community Christmas dinner in Gladstone.

It's set for noon on Monday at Memorial Methodist Church. This is the 15th year for the dinner.

It's a collaboration of seven Gladstone-area churches.

Maria Maniachi from Trinity Episcopal tells the Radio Results Network that Saturday is a big day of setting up.

“We include all of our Sunday School youth kids,” Maniachi told RRN News. “This is a service project for them, and it’s not just stuff that mom and dad do, or whatever. No, no! You are part of this church, and you are part of the outreach, and you’re going to help set tables and do this other stuff, too. And they have fun with it.”

She says the turkeys have already been cooked, de-boned, and put into the freezer for the sit-down dinner on Monday.

It's open to everybody, from anywhere, at noon on Christmas Day.

There will also be a couple hundred meals delivered to the homebound and those without transportation.

Call 428-9311 is you would like a delivered meal.

