Gov. Snyder signs legislation for handling explosive materials among others

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING – Revised standards overseeing the handling of explosive materials will soon be implemented under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“As a state, we need to do everything we can to ensure the safety of all Michiganders, and these bills help strengthen the oversight of handling explosives by better aligning state law with federal standards,” Snyder said.

House Bills 4523-4524 and 5137-5138, sponsored by state Reps. Steven Johnson and Scott VanSingel, respectively, make several changes to state law regarding explosives:

HB 4523 repeals the Explosives Act, which governs the handling, storage, sale and transportation of explosives;

HB 4524 amends the Revised Judicature Act to reflect the repeal of the Explosives Act;

HB 5137 prohibits individuals from importing, manufacturing, distributing or storing explosive materials in the state of Michigan unless said activities comply with federal law and regulations. Under the bill, violations would result in a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years of imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $10,000. The bill also prohibits an individual from handling explosives while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and makes violations punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $500; and

HB 5138 amends sentencing guidelines to include the offense of importing, manufacturing, distributing or storing explosives in violation of federal laws and regulations as crimes against public safety with a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

The measures are now Public Acts 27-28 and 29-30 of 2018.

Snyder also signed seven additional bills:

House Bills 4950 and 5047, sponsored by state Rep. Hank Vaupel, amend the Income Tax Act to clarify that Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO’s) are not subject to the insurance premiums tax. HB 4950 allows for an exemption for HMO’s authorized under the Insurance Code from the gross premiums tax. HB 5047 changes the definition of “insurer” to exclude an HMO. The measures are now Public Acts 31 and 32 of 2018.

House Bill 4752, sponsored by state Rep. Klint Kesto, helps sustain the process for accurate evaluations of real property; maintains the percentage distribution of estate administration fees between the state and counties; and removes a requirement that the courts perform calculations and report those calculations to the State Court Administrative Office. It is now Public Act 33 of 2018.

House Bill 4813, sponsored by state Rep. Hank Vaupel, allows two additional tranquilizing drug types to be used for safer and more humane euthanasia at animal control and protection shelters. The bill also requires staff performing euthanasia at shelters to complete additional training requirements. These changes also apply to animal control shelters using tranquilizer darts when needed to capture animals running at large. It is now Public Act 34 of 2018.

House Bill 4956, sponsored by state Rep. Triston Cole, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to remove wheelbase length requirements for certain semitrailers. It is now Public Act 35 of 2018.

House Bill 5200, sponsored by state Rep. Gary Howell, amends the Natural Resources Environmental Protection Act to prohibit the taking of reptiles or amphibians for commercial purposes. The bill also re-establishes a permit allowing the collection of frogs for scientific research. It is now Public Act 36 of 2018.

House Bill 4411, sponsored by state Rep. Curtis VanderWall, amends the Liquor Control Code to reduce the population threshold required for a municipal center or civic auditorium to obtain a liquor license. The bill reduces the population requirement from no less than 9,500 to no less than 5,500. It is now Public Act 37 of 2018.