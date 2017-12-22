Heavy traffic expected as Michiganders travel home for the holidays

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE - Being the final day of the work week, plenty of travelers will be hitting the road to make it home for the holidays.

AAA is predicting nearly 3.5 million Michiganders will be traveling by plane, train and car from tomorrow through January 1. With the heavy traffic and projected snowfall, police are reminding drivers of some safe driving techniques.

"It's one of those things that as soon as the weather changes, you're going to need a little bit extra time in not only getting to places but even for stopping- coming up to stop signs," said Trooper Geno Basanese, Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post. "Make sure you're giving yourself a little bit of extra distances because it doesn't take much and the next thing you know, you can be in a collision."

The 3.5 million traveling Michiganders represents a 3.4 percent increase from last year. That's more 114-thousand more travelers.

On a national level, AAA forecasts 107.3 million Americans will be traveling during the holiday period. This will be the highest year-end travel volume on record and a 3.1 percent increase in travel volume compared with last year.

This year marks the ninth consecutive year of rising year-end holiday travel.