Historic marker sites: Iron County Courthouse

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

CRYSTAL FALLS -- The Iron County Courthouse wasn't always in Crystal Falls.

It used to be in Iron River but some people didn't like that.

Bill Leonoff is an Iron County historian. He says, "The people from Crystal Falls came in, stole the courthouse records, took them to Crystal Falls and hid them until they built the courthouse in 1890."

The cost to build it at the time was around $40,000.

Local stones were used for part of the construction. These days the courthouse offers tours into the bell tower.

Leonoff says, "It has a fantastic view. At one point that site was used as a civil defense site during World War II."

This is what the tower looked like before a clock was put in it. It's just one of the pictures you could see if you go to the Iron County Historical Museum.

Bernadette Coates is the director of the museum. She says, "We have a lot of history here and artifacts that go hand in hand with those places."

The Iron County Historical Museum has an original doorway on display that used to be part of the courthouse.

Coates says, "Iron County is special in that we have a lot of historic sites."

