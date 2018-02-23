Historic marker sites: Iron Inn and Indian Village

Follow @WJMN_Local3

IRON COUNTY -- The Iron Inn was built in 1906.

Bill Leonoff is an Iron County Historian. He says, "It was the place you would stay if you were coming to Iron River."

In February of 1920, a prohibition related incident happened at the Iron Inn.

There was a confrontation between a local prosecutor and a federal prohibition officer that's considered to be part of the rum rebellion.

Leonoff says, "The local prosecutor pointed to the road out of Iron River and said there's the road follow it."

The Iron Inn was torn down in 1992 and now other businesses stand where it used to be.

Leonoff says, "The family that owned it they moved on and nobody really wanted to take up the building again. It started to deteriorate."

There used to be an Ojibwa village and cemetery in one part of Iron County.

The space was later turned into a park to honor the Native American history and it's another historic marker site.

This is Chief Edwards who once resided at the village. The park was named after his wife, Pentoga.

The Iron County Historical Museum has a replica of a spirit house similar to the ones that you would see at the Indian Village.