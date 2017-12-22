Ishpeming 6th grade classes raise money for South Sudanese water well

Follow @WJMN_Local3

ISHPEMING - Two sixth grade classes at Ishpeming Middle School have spent the week raising money for clean water in South Sudan.

It's a project around the reading of the book "The Long Walk to Water". The short novel tells the story of the impact of the Sudanese Civil War and the stresses put on tribes, specifically access to clean water.

"It has a powerful impact on kids because it's hard to know and realize that kids (in Sudan) are dying every day because of lack of water, or lack of food and it's just hard to realize," said Emily Demarois.

Through the book students learned about the daily miles-long trek Sudanese women and children would embark on to gather water for their villages.

Said Alec Arvon, "I thought that it was pretty terrible that they had to go through that and that I'm very fortunate to have running water."

"Well here it's really easy (to get water) and there they don't have much water but we do. It's just crazy thinking about that they have to live in that condition," added Malcolm Forbes.

"Even if our pipes freeze, we still have bottled water. They have to walk miles and miles to get water even though it's still going to be dirty," said Demarois.

"It's very rough and a lot of people die and I'm just very fortunate to have water and live in this country," said Hunter Smith.

Along with reading the book, the students have spent the week raising money for a Water for South Sudan -- a non-profit that builds wells in remote villages. Their goal was $1,000. They raised $1,400.

Said Arvon, "It was really cool to think that we're sending all of that money over there to help people have running water."

Smith added, "It was pretty amazing because--just to think that they don't have water and they have to walk miles and miles."

The project even turned into unexpected fun for Forbes.

He concluded, "When Mrs. Klipp and Mrs. Swanson said we were doing a really big project I wasn't excited, but it ended up really fun."