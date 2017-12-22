Ishpeming woman injured in evening crash

By: James Fillmore

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 10:48 PM EST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 10:48 PM EST

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

NEGAUNEE -- A 43-year-old woman from Ishpeming was injured tonight in a crash. It happened just after 6.

According to the Negaunee City Police Department, she was traveling west when her vehicle left the road. She crashed into an ABC Storage unit.

Investigators believe the woman had a medical issue which caused her to crash. 

She was treated on scene and left with family members.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • WJMN Pro Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WJMN Pro Football Challenge

  • Manistique MI Matters

    Manistique MI Matters

  • Local 3 Big Buck Giveaway
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 3 Big Buck Giveaway

  • Eye On The Storm
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eye On The Storm

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected