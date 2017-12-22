Ishpeming woman injured in evening crash

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEGAUNEE -- A 43-year-old woman from Ishpeming was injured tonight in a crash. It happened just after 6.

According to the Negaunee City Police Department, she was traveling west when her vehicle left the road. She crashed into an ABC Storage unit.

Investigators believe the woman had a medical issue which caused her to crash.

She was treated on scene and left with family members.

She was the only person in the vehicle.