Local VA Brings Holiday Cheer to Area Families

IRON MOUNTAIN – Employees from the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, delivered holiday cheer this week in the form of gifts and turkeys to thirteen area families, including 43 children.

For 21 years employees and volunteers at the VA Medical Center have come together to provide toys, gifts, clothing, and gift cards making the holidays brighter for the families in need.

“Our facility has some of the most wonderful, caring employees,” said Carla Steinbrecher, this year’s Adopt-a-Family coordinator at the medical center. “

“This is the most families we have adopted in the 21 years we have been doing this,” she added. “I can’t express how much I appreciate the generosity of our employees and volunteers.”

This annual program provides gifts for local families who are experiencing hardships due to illness, financial struggles and other unforeseen circumstances. Christmas trees located throughout the medical center were decorated with tags listing gift items for families in need. Employees and volunteers could choose which gifts to purchase and donate. In many cases families were adopted by a whole service or department.

“Not only did we provide gifts for under the Christmas tree, but this year we were also able to provide each family with a turkey donated by Econo Foods and a 10-pound bag of potatoes from Steinbrecher Potato Farms,” said Steinbrecher.

The medical center has sponsored the holiday season Adopt-a-Family program since 1996, providing gifts to 139 families through the generous donations of VA employees, and volunteers.

In the photo above that shows the VA medical center’s VA Community Care Office staff (one of the eleven services that participated in this year’s Adopt-a-Family Program) pictured are:

Front row (l-r): Mary Jones, Laurie Steele, Laurie Barrette, Sarah Buckley, Carrie Christiansen, Jo Ann DeBidart, Carla Steinbrecher. Back row (l-r): Jeanne Gustafson, Tracy DeBidart, Missy Scott, Lisa Mitchem, Roxanne Strauss, Jennifer Recla, Nicole Bray, Shannon Suheski, and Tracy Tregillis.