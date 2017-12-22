Marquette Fire Department offers safety tips on holiday hazards

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE -- One of the best parts of Christmastime is all the holiday decorations. Lights, trees, candles...but if we aren't careful, these are also the things that can cause holiday disasters.

Thankfully, there are a few tips to stay safe this holiday season.

Dustin Hennessy, an engineer paramedic at the Marquette Fire Department told Local 3, "First and foremost, we want to make sure that we're keeping all of our lights and things in good condition. Over the years, they get bent, they get dragged across the roof. We want to make sure that the wires aren't frayed."

And if you're one of the many who choose a real tree, and like to keep their tree up after Christmas day, it's important to keep it watered and healthy.

Hennessy added, "You want to make sure that you're keeping it watered, make sure that it's in good shape, it's healthy. You don't want the needles falling off, things like that. Keeping it watered is the most important thing though. I mean, something dries out like that, it goes up real quick if it does catch on fire."

The National Fire Protection Association says that nearly half of decoration fires happen because they're too close to a heat source.

"It's not just the Christmas trees, it's not just the Christmas lights, a lot of candles are being burned for all the different types of holidays," says Hennessy. "We want to make sure that when we're leaving the house, we're blowing those candles out and turning the lights off, because you just never know what's going to happen."

And throughout the hustle and bustle, be sure to take the time to make sure your smoke alarms are working.