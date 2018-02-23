Follow @WJMN_Local3

NEGAUNEE-- A high school freshman has been expelled for 180 school days after a February 14 physical assault of a student in the boys locker room of Negaunee High School. Another student recorded the incident and put it on social media, he has since been suspended.

Public comment was held before the hearing tonight where family friends of the student who committed the assault gave their opinions.

One person says, "This is not a hate crime. This is basically two kids who talked about fighting for a long time. One of them decided it was time to fight. I know some of the students did nothing because they felt this altercation was long overdue. It became a huge deal because of the social media involved."

The meeting went into closed session where the board talked to the student committed the act, his family and witnesses. The board then reached their verdict.

Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools says, "We just felt that the incident was serious and we felt that some physical harm was done. It could have been worse than what it was. Fortunately, it wasn't as bad as what it could have been. The board felt that we want to keep our school as safe as possible. We don't want situations like this to be something that we tolerate. It's unfortunate for both parties but we feel that this decision is in the best interest of not only our school but both students involved."

The superintendent goes on to say that while this was a serious and unfortunate incident, the school will overcome what happened and use it as a tool for the future.