NMU Public Safety holds winter driving course

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE-- The lot behind the Superior Dome was filled with orange cones today as NMU Public Safety taught students the importance of driving safe in the winter.

Sgt. Jon Kovar, NMU Public Safety says, "Well it's important for anyone, but especially when we have a lot of students in Marquette. Some of them maybe their first year up here. And we wanted to just expose them a little bit to some of the things they might see on our roads up here."

The officers showed drivers the incorrect versus the proper way to handle turning in icy and snowy conditions.

Luke Aho, NMU Student says, "I just wanted to improve my safety and for the other people around me and learn how to drive correctly in the winter."

Whether you're making a sharp turn.. or a gradual turn you can still loose control of your vehicle.

Kovar says, "A lot of times if you lock up your tires, you really loose control of the direction of your vehicle. And one of the things that we're hitting hard here today is just reminding people that if you do lose control of your car, that letting off the brake and the accelerator can help you regain some of that control."

NMU Public Safety says one of the major causes of crashes is people driving too fast for conditions.

Kovar says, "It's not necessarily that the snow or the ice caused the crashes, but it's people not accounting for the snow and the ice. It's people traveling too fast for conditions. And that's really why you see your frequency of accidents and sometimes the severity of accidents going up."

Another course will be held tomorrow behind the Superior Dome in lot 56 from 3-6 p.m. for both students and the community as well. The class is free of charge.

