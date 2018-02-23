Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

IRONWOOD - The three victims in the fatal fire Wednesday in Ironwood have been identified as:

1) Mark Arnold Verrete, 57 of Ironwood, MI

2) Patrick James Somerville, 51 of Ironwood, MI

3) Levi Dean Watkins, 27 of Ironwood, MI

In a press release, Gregory Klecker, Director of Ironwood Public Safety wrote, "The Ironwood Public Safety Department extends our sincere condolences and sympathies to the surviving family members for their loss in this tragic incident. In a collaborate effort between local, state, and federal agencies, investigators are continuing to work diligently to learn the cause of the fire."

Previous versions of this story can be read below:

UPDATE THREE (2/2 10:32 AM)

A third victim has been found by investigators of the downtown Ironwood fire.

According to the city's department of public safety, a body was found by investigators on Thursday, bringing the total fatalities to three. Three other people were injured in the blaze. Ironwood Public Safety says there are no more remaining people unaccounted for that they know of.

Two of the three deceased have been identified and an autopsy is scheduled to identify the third victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous versions of this story can be read below:

UPDATE TWO (2/22 10:15 AM) - Authorities say a second body has been recovered from the building that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Ironwood.

Ironwood Department of Public Safety Chief Gregory Klecker says investigators found the body and that an autopsy is scheduled to determine the identity.

Klecker also reports that there are at least two people unaccounted for so far in the investigation. Fire Marshal’s from Ironwood and The Michigan State Police along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing the investigation.

The original story and first update appear below:

UPDATE (2/21) -- According to Ironwood Public Safety, fire crews worked throughout the day to put out the fire. The fire is deemed suspicious and the investigation is on-going. Fire personnel and the local and State Fire Marshal will be combing through debris to determine if any more victims and the cause of the fire. The is off-limits and Ironwood IPSD and the Michigan State Police are guarding the scene throughout the night.

The original story appears below:

IRONWOOD - Ironwood Public Safety Department responded to a deadly structure fire at 3:49 a.m today at 102 E. Aurora in downtown Ironwood at a building that included businesses and apartments.

Three people were rescued from a second and third floor windows by first responders from Ironwood Public Safety. Another person was pulled from the scene but pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of 3 p.m., crews are still working on completely extinguishing every area of the structure. Until that has been complete, officials cannot enter the building to check for other victims. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Ironwood was assisted by Hurley, Wisconsin Fire Department, Hurley Police Department, Iron County Sheriff, Gogebic County Sheriff, (and their respective emergency management team) Beacon Ambulance, the American Red Cross.

The investigation is being handled by Ironwood Public Safety Fire Marshal along with the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and the Gogebic County Medical Examiner.

Ironwood Public Safety said in a press release, "We would like to take the workers from Gogebic County Victim Services, the Red Cross and for donations from local businesses and citizens who have brought refreshments for emergency workers."