Predator-Prey Study gives up-close look at hibernating black bears throughout the U.P.

KENTON -- Have you ever wondered what it would be like to dive head first into a den with a hibernating bear? Well - this group of researchers can tell you.

Today's encounter with the female black bear wasn't their first - as they've been tracking her since June of 2017.

Nick Fowler, Ph.D Candidate at Mississippi State University, explained, "When we caught her in the summertime, she weighed 115 pounds. And then today, she was up to 160. So she gained about 40,50 pounds over that time."

And we could bear-ly stand the next surprise....

This mama bear had 3 cubs.

Joe Goergen, Acting Director of Conservation for the Safari Club International Foundation, shared, "Today was the first bear den check for me, and it was obviously an awesome experience having those cubs cling to my chest. It was an amazing experience."

The tests ran on the bear today were all part of the Predator-Prey Study, a collaborative effort between Mississippi State University and the Michigan DNR.

"Our primary goal here is to keep a collared sample of bears going into summer, so we can use those bears to investigate the role of predation on white tail deer fawns," Fowler added.

Researchers say that it's also a good opportunity to do other testing, such as blood and hair samples, and taking measurements of the bear.

In the past year, they've gone into 12 dens throughout Upper Michigan.

Jerry Belant, Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Mississippi State University, explained, "Doing the den inspection like we do every year, is a means of checking on the status of the animals, replacing the collars, so that when these bears exit the dens in the spring, we can monitor their movements, so that we have a sample marked when white tail deer fawns are born.

Overall the project is expected to stretch over an 11-year span, should wrap up in May of 2020.

Learn more about the Predator-Prey Study by clicking here.