Red Hat Rosettes visit Brookridge Heights residents

MARQUETTE - For one group popular across many parts of the U.P., every day is a day to celebrate.

Today, members of the Marquette Red Hat Rosettes had a social hour with Brookridge Heights residents. Rosettes and residents were treated to a live musical performance, a little bubbly and a taste of Joe's Cakes.

"We just have a fun time meeting other women," said Darlene Kyto, Queen Mother of the Marquette Red Hat Rosettes. "There's so many that sometimes this is their only outing that they get. They can come to this group, meet other red hatters, meet some new friends, do some other things on some other days that they would want."

The Redettes say they are always accepting new members. If you're interested in joining the group, you can find more information on their website.