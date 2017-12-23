Registration underway for this winter's ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman' program in Marquette County

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Participants in the winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman program enjoy a class in skijoring at the Bay Cliff Health Camp north of Marquette. Image courtesy Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced registration is open for the winter “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” program, which is set for Feb. 23-25, 2018 in Marquette County.

This winter’s gathering will mark the 16th annual winter BOW program for women, ages 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

“Registration for this popular program is already filling up fast,” said Michelle Zellar, BOW program coordinator in Newberry.

Typically, about 80 women attend the weekend’s activities.

The BOW program is sponsored by the DNR and offers instruction in more than a dozen types of indoor and outdoor activities, including cross-country skiing, archery, winter shelter building, ice fishing, photography, wilderness first aid, wood burning, snowshoeing and more.

Instructors provide basic and advanced teaching that is tailored to each participant's individual ability. The program also includes special evening programs during the weekend.

BOW participants stay and take their classes at the Bay Cliff Health Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Lake Superior, which is situated about 30 miles north of Marquette in Big Bay.

Participants will be housed in a dorm-style facility with amenities, including a sauna and hiking trails, with access to northern hardwood forests and Lake Superior.

The $200 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies, except as noted in the registration materials. Scholarships are also available on a limited basis.

Class information and registration materials are available online to print at www.michigan.gov/bow. Payment and registration materials should be sent to the address on the registration paperwork in Newberry.

For more information on the winter BOW program, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR office in Newberry at 906-293-5131 or by e-mail at zellarm@michigan.gov.