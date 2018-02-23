Sara Cambensy holds coffee hours across the U.P.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

ISHPEMING -- State Representative Sara Cambensy (D) of the 109th District was in Ispheming for a coffee hour today where she heard concerns ranging from healthcare to the Empire Mine.

Meeting at the Pioneer Bluff Apartments, Cambensy also spoke about new legislation addressing the opioid epidemic that limits the number of pills you can get for 26 addiction-causing drugs.

Cambensy says, "That's certainly just one more step that we're taking as legislators on our side.

Hoping that some of the programs that are in our communities, Handcuffs to Hardhats is one.

Teaming them up with a skilled tradesman and getting them out to work and getting them away from the habits and routines that they've known as addicts."

Cambensy's tour of the U.P. continues with stops in Luce, Schoolcraft and Alger Counties. People can also contact Cambensy at (517) 373-0498 or toll-free at (888) 429-1377, or send an email to SaraCambensy@house.mi.gov with questions or concerns.