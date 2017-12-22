Second Bay College Board vacancy

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

James L. Hermans has elected to resign from Bay College’s Board of Trustees in response to the Michigan Attorney General’s recent legal opinion which found that under Michigan’s Incompatible Public Offices Act an individual cannot sit on the board of education for a school district and the college’s board of trustees at the same time if the school district and the college have entered into a contract. Michigan’s Attorney General has explained that once this situation occurs the individual is required to vacate one of the public offices.

James L. Hermans was first elected to the College’s Board of Trustees in 2006, and again in 2012. Hermans also serves on the Escanaba School Board. Bay College has an Early/Middle College agreement with Escanaba Schools.

Hermans has elected to resign from the College’s Board of Trustees and retain his position on the Board of Education for the school district. In accordance with Michigan law, vacancies on the College’s Board of Trustees will be filled by Board appointment.

Bay College thanks Hermans for his service to the College and the Community: he was committed to the college priorities of Student Success, Community Success, and the Culture of Success. He initiated the renaming of the Board Instructional Committee to the Board Student Success and Completion Committee. He advocated for the Bay Middle College partnership with the DSISD and supported bringing athletics back to Bay College.

