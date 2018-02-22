Seminar teaches job interview skills

By: James Fillmore

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 10:26 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 11:36 PM EST

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- Some NMU students are better prepared for their next job interview thanks to a seminar this afternoon. 

There are things you can do to stand out above the competition at your next interview.

Make sure to dress professionally.

Also, research the company a little bit before the interview and have some questions ready to ask at the end. 

Katie Korpi with NMU's Career Services says, "There's no problem with having silence during the interview while you think and process but preparing so that you're ready for those tough questions." 

One question that you're likely to be asked is to describe your biggest weakness.

Another tip: do your best to show the interviewer that you're really interested in the position.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Big Game 2018

    Big Game 2018

  • WJMN Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WJMN Your Local Experts

  • Copper Country Matters 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Copper Country Matters 2018

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected