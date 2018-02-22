Seminar teaches job interview skills

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- Some NMU students are better prepared for their next job interview thanks to a seminar this afternoon.

There are things you can do to stand out above the competition at your next interview.

Make sure to dress professionally.

Also, research the company a little bit before the interview and have some questions ready to ask at the end.

Katie Korpi with NMU's Career Services says, "There's no problem with having silence during the interview while you think and process but preparing so that you're ready for those tough questions."

One question that you're likely to be asked is to describe your biggest weakness.

Another tip: do your best to show the interviewer that you're really interested in the position.