SNBT donates $150,000 to Community REC Center

MARINETTE -- The Stephenson National Bank & Trust has donated a 3-year pledge amounting to $150,000 to the new Community REC Center in Marinette.

SNBT will receive naming rights to the center ice logo and the entrance and exit corridor of the convention center.

On Friday, February 9, SNBT employees were given a tour of the Community REC Center by Marinette Mayor, Steve Genisot, and Recreation Executive Director, Gavin Scray.

The pledge made to the Community REC Center did not reduce the annual support given to local organizations. In 2017, SNBT made community donations of over $180,000, which represents about 2 percent of the bank’s net income.

In fact, the amount given had increased from the previous year.

“We’re grateful for our prosperity because it acts like a dividend that we can share with our neighbors, the more we share, the better our communities become,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “We are excited about all the possibilities this center will bring to the community.”

Aside from monetary donations, SNBT has also committed to volunteerism with annual community service pledges. Each year, their employees pledge volunteer hours and 2018 is no exception: 67 employees pledged over 7720 hours to 173 organizations. That’s over 500 more hours than last year.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 143-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management.

Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.