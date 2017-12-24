UPPCO seeking public input; forum begin in January

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Marquette – Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) will hold a series of Stakeholder Forums in January seeking input on its Integrated Resource Plan. An Integrated Resource Plan, or IRP, is a

process that is used by a utility to evaluate how it will best serve the future energy needs of its

customers. The process is transparent and utilizes modeling to evaluate several resource options that meet the future energy needs of the customers.

“UPPCO has recently made great strides in reducing overall energy costs for all customers,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice-President of Business Development and Communications. “UPPCO

anticipates a typical residential customer’s bill should decrease by approximately 6 percent beginning in January 2018. Commercial and industrial customers are expected to see decreases of approximately 15 and 24 percent, respectively.”

According to French, “UPPCO is now working to develop and submit an IRP to the Michigan Public

Service Commission (MPSC) that defines how it will meet the projected energy needs of its customers.

UPPCO’s IRP will be filed with the MPSC in 2018 and will be based on a ‘best practices’ evaluation

of existing and future generation opportunities, along with demand-side resources like Energy Waste Reduction. UPPCO is inviting the public to join in the conversation about its energy future.”

The Stakeholder Forums will be held at four locations throughout UPPCO’s service territory between the hours of 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time on the following dates:

• January 9th: Terrace Bay Inn – 7146 P Rd., Gladstone, MI

• January 11th: Finlandia University Jutila Center – 200 Michigan St., Hancock, MI

• January 16th: River Rock Lanes Banquet Center – 1011 North Rd., Ishpeming, MI

• January 18th: American Legion Post – 610 W. Munising Ave., Munising, MI

“The Stakeholder Forums are designed so that people can attend at a time that is convenient for them,” said French. “Customers and interested Stakeholders will have an opportunity to meet with the staff who are involved in UPPCO’s IRP process, as well as representatives from the company’s Regulatory, Generation, Energy Waste Reduction (EWR) and Customer Service departments. These forums will allow us to work closely with our customers and stakeholders in an open and transparent process as we develop an IRP that provides considerable value to our customers. At the same time, people can speak with company representatives to learn more about how we keep the lights on, businesses running and communities strong.”

For more information about the Stakeholder Forums and UPPCO’s IRP, visit www.uppco.com.