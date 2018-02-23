Vintage snowmobile enthusiasts gather at Forsyth Snowmobile Club

Follow @WJMN_Local3

FORSYTH TWP. - With fresh snow overnight, the conditions were perfect today for snowmobile enthusiasts.

Nearly 80 snowmobilers rode out to the Forsyth Snowmobile Club for a vintage ride through Marquette County. All makes and models of snowmobiles were on full display, with some dating back to 1970!

"I started riding in 1963 so I've basically been riding these snowmobiles all of my life," said Tim Hill, President of the Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Association of Marquette. "It's something that just gets into you and you just can't quit. I love working on them, myself."

The Forsyth Snowmobile Club has been in existence for 50 years. There will be another vintage snowmobile show tomorrow at the Crossroads Restaurant in Sands Township.