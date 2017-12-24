Winter programs at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lanterns light the way for skiers and snowshoers along trails at a few Michigan state parks, including Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula. Image courtesy Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering fun programs, including guided snowshoe hikes and lantern-lit skiing and snowshoeing, this winter at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

“These programs are a great way to enjoy the winter,” said Bob Wild, a DNR park interpreter at the Porcupine Mountains. “Whether you are trying to beat the winter blues, have a new year’s resolution to get more fit, want to try a new winter sport, or are a long-time winter recreationist, these programs are for you.”

The events are offered free of charge however, a Recreation Passport is required for entry to the park.

Details on the programs are listed below. Make sure to check the time and dates before attending. Some program times and dates have changed from previous winters.

Lantern-Lit Ski and Snowshoe Trail

Dec. 29 and 30; Jan. 13 and 27; February times and dates to be determined.

Nearly 80 old-fashioned kerosene lanterns illuminate a 1-mile trail for a unique and memorable outdoor experience. Ski or snowshoe your way around the illuminated loop. Stop about halfway around at the warming shelter where the park naturalist will have a campfire going and provide some refreshments. The ski trail has an “easy” difficulty rating; however, skiing or snowshoeing at night is always a challenge. The trail begins directly across from the entrance to the ski hill and starts at 6 p.m. EST.

Guided Snowshoe Hike

Jan. 13 and 27; February times and dates to be determined.

Beginning Jan. 13, the park will again provide guided snowshoe hikes at the ski area. Snowshoers on this hike can ride the ski lift then snowshoe down the east side of the ski area. We’ll stop at East Vista for the view then bust through virgin snow on our way back down. Bring a camera on this picturesque hike. All experience levels welcome. We can provide snowshoes if needed, just arrive a few minutes early if you need to borrow snowshoes. The hike is 2 hours and of moderate difficulty. Meet at the little log cabin on the open slope of the ski hill at 1 p.m. EST.

If the weather is unfavorable, the event may be canceled. Please call ahead to inquire about cancellations at 906-885-5206 or visit Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park on Facebook. Cancellations will be posted by 4 p.m. EST the day of the event.

For more information on winter recreation opportunities at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, call (906) 885-5275 or visit www.mi.gov/porkies.

The Recreation Passport is an easy, affordable way for Michigan residents to enjoy and support outdoor recreation opportunities across the state. By checking "YES" for the $11 Recreation Passport ($5 for motorcycles) when renewing a license plate through the Secretary of State (by mail, kiosk, online at www.expresssos.com or at branch offices), Michigan motorists get access to state parks, recreation areas, state forest campgrounds, non-motorized state trailhead parking and state boat launches.

In addition, Recreation Passport holders can enjoy real savings at businesses and retailers that participate in the Passport Perks discount program. The Recreation Passport is valid until the next license plate renewal date. Nonresidents can purchase the Recreation Passport ($31 annual; $9 daily) at any state park or recreation area or through the Michigan e-Store at www.michigan.gov/estore.

Learn more about this creative way of sustaining Michigan's outdoor recreation and natural resources at www.michigan.gov/recreationpassport. For information on Passport Perks shopping discounts or how businesses and retailers can enroll in the program, visit www.michigan.gov/passportperks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is committed to the conservation, protection, management, use and enjoyment of the state’s natural and cultural resources for current and future generations. For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/dnr.