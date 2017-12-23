BBB Highlights: Stingy Marquette defense difference maker against Negaunee
Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
Marquette defeats rival Negaunee 67-37 thanks to a balanced attack and some stifling defense.
More Stories
-
Sportscaster Dick Enberg, the celebrated and beloved announcer who…
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
The NFL is attempting to shoot down rumors that Jay Z turned the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-