BBB Highlights: Hematites hand Mountaineers first loss, Superior Central tops Norway
- The Ishpeming Hematites put together a complete team effort on defense and defeated the #1 Iron Mountaineers, 53-47.
- Superior Central hit the road and defeated the Norway Knights, 62-57.
