BBB Highlights: Hematites hand Mountaineers first loss, Superior Central tops Norway

By: Jake Durant

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 12:15 AM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 12:16 AM EST

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

- The Ishpeming Hematites put together a complete team effort on defense and defeated the #1 Iron Mountaineers, 53-47. 

- Superior Central hit the road and defeated the Norway Knights, 62-57. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Big Game 2018

  • WJMN Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WJMN Your Local Experts

  • Copper Country Matters 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Copper Country Matters 2018

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected