NMU Men and Women get wins against Davenport

By: Jake Durant

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:07 AM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 12:07 AM EST

- NMU Men edge Davenport, 77-73.

- NMU Women defeat Davenport, 55-44.

