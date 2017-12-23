LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Night time snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and for some locations east of Munising. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula, parts of the western U.P. and east of Marquette. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to at times partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, lake effect snow, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Grand Marais. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 or into the teens near Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy to at times partly sunny. A chance of snow. High temperatures will be teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday night (Christmas Eve), lake effect snow showers, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula, in parts of the western U.P and east of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or into the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. around 10 or into the teens near the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Very low wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday (Christmas Day), lake effect snow showers, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula, in parts of the western U.P. and east of Marquette. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to at times partly sunny. Near steady temperatures in the single digits. Steady to falling temperatures around 0 or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. Very low wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula, in parts of the western U.P. and east of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 0 to -10 below zero, -10 to -20 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or into the single digits along the immediate Lake Superior shorelines. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and beyond, lake effect snow showers continue. especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula, in parts of the western U.P. and east of Marquette. As of now, outside of lake effect snow... there is no big U.P. wide snowstorm in the forecast. Temperatures will remain very cold. Some relief from the cold is possible by the end of the week.