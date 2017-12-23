LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST

The coldest air we have seen so far this winter season looks to move into our area on Christmas Eve. This is the coldest air we have seen in a while. Other than a night or two with sub-zero lows, the last two winters we haven't had this type of cold that lasts more than a night or two. We are looking for this polar air mass to be in the Upper Great Lakes at least through the middle of this upcoming week. Last time we saw this type of cold you would have to go back to February of 2015.

Please dress warm and in layers starting on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day!

Please keep tabs on our Local 3 Facebook page during the weekend for any updates with the cold and lake effect snow.

Merry Christmas!

Tom Kippen