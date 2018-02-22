Arkansas reporter, Aaron Nolan meets Lindsey Vonn, completes selfie challenge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anchor D.J. Williams challenges Reporter Aaron Nolan for Vonn selfie

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympics correspondent Aaron Nolan has made good on a challenge from one of his KARK 4 Today co-hosts in Little Rock, AR.

During Thursday morning's show, anchor D.J. Williams told Nolan if he could get a selfie with Team USA alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, he would give him $1,000.

Williams tweeted “It would be an honor to write a check for $500 to @lindseyvonn. And as for @AaronNolanNews I’m sure we can go double or nothing on something.”

As Nolan’s luck would have it, he was able to run into Vonn and get the photo with the Olympic legend. Earlier this week, Lindsey Vonn made the podium in PyeongChang taking home a bronze medal in women's downhill skiing.

The completion of the challenge then led Williams to put his money where his mouth is, “Well @AaronNolanNews lived up to his side of the bargain and I’m a man of my word! Just donated $500 to @lindseyvonn foundation and Aaron you will have a nice homecoming gift awaiting you!” he tweeted.

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation supports girls through scholarships, education and athletics. Click here to learn more and if you'd like to make your own donation, you'll find a link there.