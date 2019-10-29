NMU Men’s Soccer Picks up 3-2 Victory over Northwood in Double OT

MIDLAND, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer scored two late goals in the second half at Northwood University Monday afternoon to force overtime and added the game winner just over a minute into the second overtime to pick up their first victory over the Timberwolves and their first road overtime victory in program history.

The win gives the Wildcats a four game win streak in GLIAC play, the longest GLIAC win streak in program history, and one win shy of the longest winning streak in program history.

Facing a 2-0 deficit late in the second half, junior Arni Eiriksson (Akureyri, Iceland) scored his first career goal with 9:26 left in the second half to narrow the gap 2-1. Sophomore Kaffie Kurz (Paynesville, Liberia) recorded his first assist of the season.

Less than five minutes later, Eiriksson tied up the game with just 5:36 left to play in regulation. Senior Ben Hoffman (Petoskey, Mich.) picked up his fourth assists this season.

Freshman Francisco Espinoza (Buenos Aires, Argentina) took a shot but it was blocked with 5:51 left to play. Hoffman eventually took possession after the deflection and found Eiriksson for the tying goal.

Espinoza gave the Wildcats their first-ever victory over Northwood, and the first overtime victory on the road in program history just over a minute into the second overtime. Just 1:01 into the overtime period, Espinoza found the net for his second career goal to give NMU a 3-2 victory over the Timberwolves.

Freshman Ryan Palmbaum (Rocklin, Calif.) notched his fourth assist on the play.

Palmbaum finished the match with a team-best five shots and Espinoza added three. Eiriksson and Kurz both tallied two shots as NMU outshot the hosts 18-17.

Sophomore goalkeeper Patrick Restum (Okemos, Mich.) recorded four saves.

The Wildcats are now 7-8 on the season and 6-5 in the GLIAC while Northwood moves to 8-6-1 overall and 6-5 in the GLIAC. The two teams are also tied for fourth place in the GLIAC Standings.

NMU will now return to Marquette, Michigan to host Davenport University Friday afternoon and Ashland University Sunday for Senior Day.