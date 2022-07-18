(Our Auto Expert) — Car buying is a massive challenge right now, high fuel prices make it difficult to get also because of the chip shortage. And of course, you have to find the right vehicle that fits your lifestyle. Honda has a great hit with the Civic, It was the number one vehicle for Millennials and the number one vehicle for new car buyers.

And now those people getting into vehicles of the millennial age. Of course, young families wanted to get into a crossover. So the new HR-V has appeared on the market. Hopefully, it satisfies everything that a young family is looking for who lives in a metropolitan area and who likes weekend adventures, and the fact that it looks good happens to be a bonus. So, what does the new HR-V offer? Well, it offers good styling. It has things like 17-inch wheels. It has a fuel economy of up to 30 miles, a gallon on the highway and for the second generation, more room, more technology, including better safety and room for all your groceries in the back, plus more room in the second row and room for a child seat. If you’re going in the family Direction and it keeps the same price under twenty-four thousand dollars of a starting price and up to around twenty-seven thousand dollars If you’re looking for all the bells and whistles.

It’s a good price. It’s good styling and good safety. Good technology and good room. But does it drive well? Once on the road, there are a few things to note in this vehicle. First of all, it is more comfortable than the previous generation and the horsepower is improved to 158 out of the 2-liter engine. I think gas prices and the Chip crisis might be averted a little by Honda and put a little bit of a smile on some people’s faces.