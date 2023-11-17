Cadillac on Friday provided a first look at the upcoming Optiq, an electric compact crossover based on General Motors’ Ultium EV platform and battery technology set.

Cadillac was short on details but said the Optiq is due on sale in 2024, as a 2024 model, and will serve as the entry-level option in the brand’s expanding EV lineup.

The brand has two additional EVs starting sales in 2024. One is the recently revealed 2025 Escalade IQ full-size SUV. The other is thought to be a midsize SUV with third-row seats. It’s meant to fill the gap between the two-row Lyriq midsize SUV and the Escalade IQ which will also have third-row seats.

Cadillac said more details on the Optiq will be revealed closer to next year’s market launch. However, information that surfaced in July via alleged Chinese government documents point to the Optiq weighing approximately 4,894 pounds and measuring close to 190 inches in length. That’s the same length as the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, another compact crossover using Ultium technology.

2024 Cadillac Optiq

No details on the battery or range were included in the alleged documents but a powertrain consisting of a single electric motor at the rear axle was mentioned. It was said to feature outputs of 201 or 241 hp, at least for the Chinese market.

The Optiq is crucial to Cadillac’s global expansion plans, as its smaller size is better suited to markets outside of North America. In addition to China, Cadillac has confirmed several European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand as additional markets for its EVs.

