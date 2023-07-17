The Chevrolet Traverse has been redesigned for the 2024 model year and included in the range is a new Z71 grade aimed at off-roaders.

Revealed on Monday, the new Traverse promises the space and safety that families enjoy while adding more standard features and improved performance.

Opting for the Z71 adds genuine upgrades including an inch of extra ground clearance and increased track width, as well as 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. All-wheel drive is also standard on Z71, but the twin-clutch design at the rear axle is exclusive to the Z71. It’s able to split the drive torque not only between the front and rear axles but also between the rear wheels.

Other upgrades on the Z71 include unique dampers with hydraulic rebound, a unique front fascia that helps improve the approach angle, an aluminum skid plate, hill descent control, and a drive mode specific for uneven terrain. Also included as standard is a trailering package.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71

Other grades in the 2024 Traverse lineup include the LS, LT, and RS.

All grades come with a new 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 315 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, plus an 8-speed automatic transmission. It replaces the 3.6-liter V-6 that made 310 hp and 266 lb-ft, and results in a torque rating up 19% compared to the current Traverse.

Front-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive is available on all grades apart from the Z71 that features it as standard. Towing capacity is up to 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS

Inside the new Traverse, there’s still three rows but a new 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system highlights the dash. General Motors’ Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature will be available. Standard safety features include active lane control and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The 2024 Traverse will be available early next year. More details, including pricing information, will be released closer to the market launch.

The current Traverse arrived for 2018 yet remains one of the most popular mid-size SUVs on the market. Sales last year were close to 100,000 units and 2023’s tally is on track to be even higher.

