A redesigned Mini Countryman goes on sale next year as a 2025 model, and Mini this week confirmed the first specifications.

The third-generation model, which makes its debut later this year, will be the biggest Mini yet. Total length grows to 174 inches, up about 5.1 inches on the current model, and the height also grows about 2.4 inches to 63.5 inches.

Mini said it wants to target young families with the new Countryman, and the bigger size should also boost the vehicle’s appeal in the U.S. The bigger size will also free up space in Mini’s lineup for a smaller, fully electric crossover that will likely go by the Aceman name, and is also expected next year.

Production of the new Countryman will be handled at a plant of parent company BMW Group located in Leipzig, which will make it the first Mini to be built in Germany (the current model is built in the Netherlands). The plant is where BMW builds the latest 1-Series, 2-Series Active Tourer, and 2-Series Gran Coupe—all vehicles that use the FAAR platform that underpins the new Countryman.

2025 Mini Countryman prototype

The FAAR platform is an evolution of the UKL platform underpinning the current model. One of the biggest changes is improved support for battery-electric powertrains. The new Countryman will take advantage of this feature by offering the choice of gas and electric powertrains.

Mini has confirmed two electric grades: a base Countryman E with 188 hp and a sportier Countryman SE with 308 hp. The SE will also come with all-wheel drive, made possible by a dual-motor setup. The battery is confirmed as a 64.7-kwh unit, which Mini said will deliver a maximum range of about 280 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. The stricter EPA cycle should result in a lower estimate.

To boost sustainability of the vehicle, Mini will shed decorative elements like chrome while relying on recycled materials for many of the parts. For example, the surfaces of the dashboard, steering wheel, vehicle headliner and floor, and floor mats will be made from polyester sourced from PET bottles and old carpets. The alloy wheels will also used 70% recycled aluminum, Mini said.

Mini hasn’t said anything about the gas powertrains that will be offered but these will likely be the same 1.5-liter turbo-3 and 2.0-liter turbo-4 units offered in the current model. This will be the last time a Countryman offers gas engines. After 2025, every new Mini launched will be an EV.

Related Articles