The 2024 Acura TLX sedan rolls into the new model year with more standard features and a more streamlined lineup, Acura disclosed Monday.

The lineup has been pared down to Technology Package, A-Spec, and Type S models for 2024. Acura scrapped the $40,745 base model this year, and the Advance Package and Type S PMC Edition have been dropped.

The entry point for the 2024 TLX is the Technology Package for $46,195, including a destination fee of $1,195. The 2023 TLX Technology Package costs $44,745, incorporating a price increase of $1,450.

The price increase factors in a mild refresh with a frameless grille and more available colors. More notable additions include upgraded standard tech features, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch center screen as standard. The outgoing standard infotainment screen was 10.2 inches, but Acura still eschews a touchscreen for a touchpad console that can be difficult to operate while driving.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Acura says the new infotainment system has a faster processor and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless smartphone charger and two USB-C ports in the rear of the center console for back-seat riders. Acura says thicker carpeting will make for a quieter ride.

The TLX rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, and standard convenience features include leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient lighting, keyless start, and remote start.

Base 2024 TLX Technology models come in front-wheel drive and use a 272-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Blind-spot monitors and a rear seat reminder now come standard to complement automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam headlights. Acura says the front camera and a new radar have wider fields of view to capture more activity in the front of the car.

The 2024 TLX A-Spec now costs $51,195, and it only comes with all-wheel drive. Last year, front-wheel drive was an option for $47,495. The 2024 A-Spec AWD costs $1,500 more than a similarly equipped 2023 model. The blacked-out appearance package also includes a new design for the 19-inch wheels and it has a new gloss black rear spoiler and round dual exhaust tips.

The Acura TLX Type S tops the lineup at $58,195, which is $1,750 more than last year’s Type S. The 355-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 remains the same, though Acura says there’s greater throttle response in Sport+ mode. All-wheel drive and adaptive dampers come standard. It rides on new 20-inch black wheels, but the performance wheel and tire package is a dealer-installed accessory this year. New for 2024, the Type S has a 10.5-inch head-up display and surround-view camera system as standard.

The 2024 Acura TLX is on sale now.

