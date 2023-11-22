The original 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird may not have proven popular on the showroom floor, but today both cars are considered icons.

Bids for original examples at auction can easily range into the six figures, and their popularity today is proving so intense that some car customization companies have started offering modern homages based on the current Dodge Challenger.

One of those companies is Greenville, Pennsylvania-based ExoMod Concepts, which used this past weekend’s Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals in Rosemont, Illinois, to debut its offering.

Called the D69 Carbon Daytona, ExoMod’s homage to the Charger Daytona is based on the latest Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 pumping out 807 hp. The unique body is completely made out of carbon fiber, and the unmistakable rear wing is an exact match to the original, according to ExoMod.

Exomod D69 Carbon Daytona

ExoMod starts its build with a showroom-fresh Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The first step is to strip the car down to its safety cage, after which the new carbon-fiber body parts are added. ExoMod also adds its own LED lights front and rear, plus a flip-top gas cap with a stainless-steel finish. Other modifications include a custom active exhaust, Forgeline wheels with a dark satin bronze finish, and Nitto NT555 tires.

The total build process takes around 2,000 hours.

The price for a turnkey car starts at $395,000, and according to ExoMod the original factory warranty for the powertrain is maintained. The company also says servicing can be handled at most Dodge dealerships.

ExoMod also offers a homage to the original Dodge Charger, specifically the wide-body 1968 Charger.

