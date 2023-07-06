Fiat on Wednesday revealed two more EVs—one smaller, and one larger, than the reborn 500e the automaker has confirmed for U.S. sales starting in early 2024.

The Fiat 600e is a small crossover with a name that references the classic Fiat 600 of the 1950s. The five-door 600e is presented as a more practical alternative to the three-door 500e hatch. At 164.1 inches long, though, it’s 3.1 inches shorter than the current gasoline Fiat 500X crossover.

A 54-kwh battery pack provides an estimated 250 miles of range on the European WLTP testing cycle. DC fast-charging at up to 100 kw can accomplish an 80% charge in less than an hour, according to Fiat, while an 11-kw AC charger can recharge the battery in less than six hours from a Level 2 source.

2024 Fiat 600e

A single electric motor produces 154 hp, enough for 0-62 mph in 9.2 seconds, according to Fiat. The 600e uses the CMP modular platform from Fiat parent Stellantis, which debuted with the foreign-market Jeep Avenger electric crossover.

Inside, the 600e offers a respectable 12.7 cubic feet of cargo space, augmented by interior storage areas up front, including in a central tunnel. The 600e also has expected tech features like a 10.3-inch touchscreen 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and driver aids like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and driver attention monitoring.

Fiat still plans to bring the 500e back to the U.S. starting in the first quarter of 2024, Fiat verified to Green Car Reports Wednesday, but there are no plans to bring the 600e to the U.S. Fiat parent Stellantis has also teased the idea of wireless charging for the 500e—perhaps even dynamic charging that would allow it to charge wirelessly while traveling at highway speeds.

2024 Fiat Topolino

The second new Fiat EV also combines in a retro name with an architecture shared with a fellow Stellantis brand. The Fiat Topolino was the nickname of the original Fiat 500 built from 1936 to 1955. It’s Italian for “little mouse,” a nod to the car’s tiny size.

The new Topolino is tiny as well, but this time it’s a reskinned Citroën Ami. That’s the electric two-seater with a 28-mph top speed that’s technically a “quadricyle” under European regulations, meaning it can be driven without a full driver’s license in that region.

Fiat hasn’t released any specifications for the Topolino, but they likely won’t deviate from the Ami, which Stellantis previously said would be coming to the U.S. on a limited basis as part of Free2Move car-sharing. It’s unclear if the Fiat version will be included in this plan as well.

