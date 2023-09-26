Honda will use the 2023 Tokyo auto show in October, officially the Japan Mobility Show, to present various attractions spanning its automotive and non-automotive operations.

The lineup was announced on Tuesday, and among the highlights is a prototype for the U.S.-bound 2024 Prologue electric crossover, as well as an electric sports car concept.

The Prologue is the electric crossover Honda is developing in partnership with General Motors on the automaker’s Ultium EV platform and battery technology set. GM will also build the Prologue for Honda. The deal is similar to the one between GM and Acura for the 2024 ZDX electric crossover.

Honda didn’t provide any new information on the Prologue. The automaker has previously confirmed the crossover will measure 192 inches long, or about the same as the Chevrolet Blazer EV with which it will likely be closely related. The Acura ZDX measures almost six inches longer.

Teaser for Honda electric specialty sports car

No details on the sports car concept have been revealed, though Honda last year teased two electric sport models when announcing plans to launch 30 EVs globally by 2030. The teasers only revealed the general shape of the cars, with one appearing like a spiritual successor to the S2000 and the other like a future NSX supercar. Acura only last month also teased a concept that looks like it may preview a future NSX.

Honda will also use the Tokyo auto show to present electric hatchback and electric motorcycle concepts that highlight new sustainability initiatives. These will include the use of body panels made from acrylic resin that is recycled and can be reused, and, for the motorcycle, a swappable battery system.

Honda’s aviation division will also show a concept for an electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

The Tokyo auto show will be open to the media Oct. 25-26 and to the public Oct. 28-Nov. 5.

