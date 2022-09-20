Fresh from its acquisition of Bollinger earlier in September, fellow U.S. electric vehicle startup Mullen last week announced plans for a version of its upcoming Five crossover with performance to rival Plaid versions of Tesla’s Model S and Model X.

First shown at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Mullen Five is a small crossover designed to go up against the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4. However, Mullen is developing a Five RS flagship that will boast over 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.9 seconds, placing it in a similar league to Tesla’s Plaid models, as well as Rimac’s Nevera hypercar.

The Five RS is slated for a reveal next spring. Other confirmed specs include a top speed of over 200 mph, made possible by a 2-speed transmission, as well as an 800-volt electrical system, which should enable rapid charge times when using a DC fast charger.

“From the inception of Mullen, it has been my mission to bring an ultra-high-performance EV to market,” David Michery, Mullen’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “The Five RS is intended to be one of the fastest vehicles on the planet, competing with some of the best and most well-known and regarded automotive marques.”

Mullen Five

Mullen plans to build the Five crossover at a plant in Tunica, Mississippi. The standard version will start at about $55,000 and come with a range of 325 miles and enough horsepower for 0-60 acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. The company has previously pointed to 2024 for the start of deliveries.

Mullen has also previously shown a sports car called the Dragonfly K50, though timing for this model is unclear.

With its recent acquisition of Bollinger, Mullen plans to launch electric commercial trucks under the Bollinger brand. It will also revive plans for Bollinger’s B1 and B2 electric SUV and pickup truck.

Mullen will present the Five and new Five RS during a promotional tour across the U.S., known as the Strikingly Different tour. Details of the tour will be announced at a later date but Mullen has confirmed it will have an IndyCar racing driver on hand to showcase the performance of the Five RS and offer rides to the public.

