The Cadillac XT5 has been on sale since the 2017 model year, making it one of the oldest vehicles in its segment.

A new generation is planned, as photos of the vehicle recently surfaced on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The photos have since been republished by the Chinese website Autohome (via Motor1).

The redesigned XT5 is expected to start sales in China later this year, and it isn’t clear whether Cadillac will offer it outside of that market. Information published together with the photos reveals the vehicle will pack a 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering 227 hp to the front wheels as standard, and to all four with an available all-wheel-drive system.

Cadillac in 2021 announced plans to only launch electric vehicles in the U.S., though some automakers are backtracking on such commitments due to continued strong demand for gas-powered vehicles and difficulties in ramping up EV production. It means Cadillac may want to continue offering an XT5 in the U.S. as well. Despite its age, the XT5 still delivers solid sales here, averaging close to 30,000 units annually since the start of the pandemic.

New Cadillac XT5 (China spec) – Photo credit: Autohome

Exterior dimensions include a length of 192.4 inches, a width of 77 inches, a height of 66.7 inches, and a wheelbase of 112.7 inches. All figures slightly exceed the corresponding figures of the current XT5, which measures 189.6 inches long.

Cadillac has launched additional models in China, which aren’t due to arrive in the U.S. These include a redesigned CT6 that debuted last year and a compact crossover dubbed the GT4, which also debuted last year and sits between the XT4 and XT5. Both vehicles are powered by gas engines.

For EV fans, Cadillac has several new vehicles that are expected to hit U.S. showrooms shortly. In addition to the flagship Celestiq, which starts deliveries this spring, the automaker also has the Optiq compact crossover, Vistiq midsize SUV, and Escalade IQ full-size SUV coming.

