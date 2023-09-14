A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and Porsche on Thursday provided the first official look along with some details.

The new Panamera will be the third generation of Porsche’s big hatch (and wagon), and is scheduled to make a debut on Nov. 24 during the Icons of Porsche Festival taking place in Dubai.

Timing for the market launch in the U.S. hasn’t been announced but an arrival next spring as a 2024 or possibly 2025 model is likely.

The platform is an updated version of Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform which debuted in the current Panamera. As a result, the new Panamera represents more of a major update over the current Panamera instead of a true redesign. It makes sense as this will likely be the last generation of the Panamera still equipped with gas engines.

New Porsche Panamera prototype

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing for more than a year and now the final drives by engineers are underway near Barcelona, Spain. The focus is on testing the powertrains, which, depending on the market, will include up to four plug-in hybrid options, or one more than in the current Panamera.

The new option will be a range-topper, Porsche said, which likely means it will be the same setup announced for the new 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. The setup combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor for a total of 729 hp.

Porsche said the new plug-in hybrid powertrains will deliver more electric range. This points to the powertrains using the larger 25.9-kwh battery announced for the updated 2024 Cayenne’s plug-in hybrid powertrains. That compares to the 17.9-kwh battery used in the current Panamera’s plug-in hybrid powertrains, which the EPA rates at less than 20 miles of electric range.

Porsche has also confirmed a new dual-clutch automatic transmission and a new suspension with dual-valve dampers, allowing for adjustment of both the rebound and compression. This means a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control. A more advanced setup with active dampers will also be available for the first time, Porsche has confirmed.

