Volvo is close to unveiling an electric crossover smaller than its XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact duo.

It will be called the EX30, and Volvo has confirmed a June 7 debut, which is when the automaker will start accepting reservations in the U.S. Volvo hasn’t said when the EX30 will reach showrooms, but given the automaker’s current product cadence we should see it arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.

Prototypes have been spotted testing and Volvo in recent weeks has been teasing details like the exterior design and safety features. On Wednesday, the automaker provided a look at the interior, which like the mid-size EX90 due for the 2024 model year, will have a focus on sustainability.

Volvo said the EX30 will have the smallest carbon footprint of any vehicle in the company’s history, with the lifecycle emissions promised to be around 25% lower than the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023 Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023 Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023 Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023

The EX30’s smaller size, which will likely place it in the subcompact category, already saves on carbon as less material, particularly metals, is required for the construction. And for the materials that are used, much of it is recycled, according to Volvo. This approach extends to the interior where Volvo uses recycled and renewable materials like denim, flax, and a wool-blend that also contains around 70% recycled polyester.

Volvo said designers have also managed to simplify the interior so fewer parts are needed.

Another key step in reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint, according to Volvo, was opting for suppliers and production facilities that use clean energy. Volvo said 95% of suppliers for the EX30 have committed to 100% renewable energy in their production by 2025.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed by Volvo, the EX30 is thought to be designed around the SEA modular EV platform of Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely. The platform debuted in 2021 in the Zeekr 001 and will also underpin the upcoming 2025 Polestar 4. This would likely also mean EX30 production will take place in China, where all current SEA platform-based vehicles are built.

Related Articles