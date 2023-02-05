(iSeeCars) — Used car prices finally appear to be falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.

Despite the average used car decreasing in price, some used cars have increased in price. Here are the used cars that have had the highest price increases in each state:

Used Cars With the Greatest Price Increases By State – iSeeCars State Car with Largest Year-over-year Price Increase % Diff $ Diff Alabama Mitsubishi Mirage G4 23.0% $3,265 Alaska Toyota Camry 5.2% $1,346 Arizona Lexus ES 300h 26.5% $9,794 Arkansas Chevrolet Corvette 12.5% $9,313 California Porsche 911 24.8% $39,617 Colorado MINI Cooper Clubman 32.7% $8,018 Connecticut Audi Q3 21.1% $5,930 Delaware Lexus ES 350 17.6% $5,958 Florida Chevrolet Bolt EV 27.5% $6,104 Georgia Lexus ES 300h 28.7% $9,881 Hawaii Nissan Rogue 5.8% $1,603 Idaho Ford Mustang 11.5% $3,982 Illinois Porsche 911 37.3% $55,381 Indiana BMW 7 Series 66.0% $39,335 Iowa Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 12.4% $4,012 Kansas Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 12.4% $4,297 Kentucky Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 17.4% $5,547 Louisiana Audi Q3 21.7% $6,336 Maine Subaru Impreza 9.8% $2,035 Maryland Nissan LEAF 19.7% $4,718 Massachusetts Chevrolet Bolt EV 38.9% $7,904 Michigan Chevrolet Bolt EV 31.6% $6,465 Minnesota Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 22.1% $6,753 Mississippi Acura MDX 8.8% $3,560 Missouri Mitsubishi Mirage G4 15.5% $1,952 Montana Toyota Corolla 8.9% $1,726 Nebraska Honda Civic 11.3% $2,566 Nevada Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 11.8% $4,158 New Hampshire Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 13.6% $4,424 New Jersey Nissan LEAF 33.2% $7,086 New Mexico Honda Civic 7.9% $1,944 New York Chevrolet Bolt EV 32.0% $6,933 North Carolina Nissan LEAF 37.1% $8,569 North Dakota Cadillac Escalade 11.8% $8,755 Ohio Chevrolet Bolt EV 29.2% $6,285 Oklahoma Cadillac Escalade 11.7% $9,010 Oregon Nissan LEAF 33.2% $7,779 Pennsylvania Porsche 911 22.6% $33,266 Rhode Island BMW 3 Series 12.5% $4,167 South Carolina Lexus ES 350 12.5% $4,478 South Dakota Honda Civic 9.3% $2,004 Tennessee Chevrolet Bolt EV 32.8% $7,265 Texas Nissan LEAF 32.4% $6,940 Utah Audi Q3 18.8% $5,385 Vermont Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 14.0% $4,336 Virginia BMW 4 Series 32.0% $10,485 Washington Nissan LEAF 32.5% $7,387 West Virginia Mercedes-Benz GLE 11.0% $5,885 Wisconsin Chevrolet Bolt EV 31.9% $7,183 Wyoming Toyota Camry 6.8% $1,841

The car with the highest year-over-year price increase is a tie between the Chevrolet Bolt and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, in seven states.

The vehicle with the highest price increase across all states is the Porsche 911 in Illinois with an 37.3 percent increase.

Hybrid and electric cars account for 22 vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

Used car prices are dropping, which means that shoppers who are waiting for prices to come down are now becoming more likely to find a used vehicle in their price range. While prices are still above pre-pandemic levels, the trend of falling used car prices is expected to continue presenting a buying opportunity in the coming months for shoppers who have waited to buy a used car over the past two years.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in December 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $372 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.